Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 5/27/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Mango salsa

Ingredients

2 ripe mangos small chopped

2 sweet bell peppers

1/2 red onion minced

1/2 - 1 bunch cilantro chopped

1/2 cup ripe pineapple small chopped

1 jalapeno minced (optional)

the juice of one lime

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

TUESDAY

Parmesan crusted chicken

Ingredients

1/2 cup Hellmann's or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (about 1-1/4 lbs.)

4 tsp. Italian seasoned dry bread crumbs

Instructions

Combine Hellmann's or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise with cheese in medium bowl. Arrange chicken on baking sheet. Evenly top with mayonnaise mixture, then sprinkle with bread crumbs.

Bake 20 minutes at 425° or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

WEDNESDAY

Last-minute chicken chili

Ingredients

6 cooked chicken breasts, chopped or shredded

1 large can diced tomatoes, NOT drained

1 packet McCormick’s Mild Chili Seasoning (1.25 ounce package)

*optional garnishes: sour cream, shredded cheese, kernel corn

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a large pot and stir well. Heat on medium until warmed throughout.

Serve with your choice of garnishes and enjoy.

THURSDAY

Savory spinach and mushroom grits

Ingredients

3 cups chicken stock

1 cup 5-minute grits not instant

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup chopped onion

16 ounces sliced mushrooms

1 clove garlic minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 pint grape tomatoes halved

5 ounces baby spinach

Instructions

In a medium sized pot, bring chicken stock to a rolling boil.

Slowly (no, seriously, take your time) pour in grits, stirring as you go.

Cook 5 - 6 minutes on low (or off if you were using cast iron), stirring occasionally.

Pour in heavy cream and stir well, continue to cook on low until grits reach your desired consistency.

While grits are cooking - in a large frying pan, saute onion and garlic with butter on medium heat.

Add mushrooms and soy sauce, and cook until mushrooms have softened and there is little or no liquid remaining in the bottom of the pan.

Stir in tomatoes and cook another 2 - 3 minutes, then fold in spinach and remove from heat (spinach will wilt/cook very quickly).

Pour over grits and enjoy.

FRIDAY

Apple bourbon barbecue pulled pork crescents

Ingredients

3-4 lbs Boston Butt Roast

1 packet Campbell’s Apple Bourbon Barbecue Slow Cooker Sauce

4 packages crescent rolls, 8 count

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

garlic salt, to taste

Instructions

Add roast to your crock pot and pour sauce over top. Cook 4-6 hours on high or 8-10 hours on low.

Shred with a fork and mix into the sauce (You can do this step a day or two ahead).

Place shredded pork in a colander and allow excess juices to drain. (If you cooked your meat ahead of time, you will want to heat it up a little to allow the juices to drain so the crescent cooks properly and doesn’t get soggy).

Unroll your crescent dough and place a dollop of shredded pork with some red onion slices on each triangle. Roll up and sprinkle with garlic salt.

Bake according to crescent recipe/package directions (generally 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes). Because this is a wetter meat, you will probably want to cook on the longer side of the recommended cooking time.

Serve and enjoy.

