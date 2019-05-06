Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 5/6/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

This week's recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Open-faced Italian chicken sandwiches

Ingredients

Italian or French baguette cut lengthwise and into as many servings as you like.

3 cups chopped or shredded chicken

1 cup spaghetti sauce

1 - 2 cups mozzarella cheese

*optional: fresh basil and/or baby spinach leaves

Instructions

In a saucepan combine chicken and spaghetti sauce, bring to a simmer.

Place sliced baguettes onto a sheet pan and pile chicken, then cheese over top.

Place under broiler for 2 - 3 minutes (watch closely!) until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Garnish with basil and spinach.

TUESDAY

Breakfast chili

Ingredients

Your favorite chili

Eggs

*optional: cheese sour cream, scallions, hot sauce

Instructions

Bring chili to a simmer on the stove top.

Crack eggs into chili and cover until eggs are cooked to your liking.

WEDNESDAY

Black & bleu poutine

Ingredients

6 - 8 small red potatoes

olive oil for drizzling over potatoes and steak

garlic salt

1 - 2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1 pound flank steak

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles plus a little extra for garnish

*optional garnish: green onions

Instructions

Lay flank steak on a baking sheet and drizzle lightly with olive oil on both sides. Rub your favorite seasoned salt into the meat.

Broil steak on the top rack of your oven for 5 - 7 minutes on either side (steak pictured is 6 minutes), or until steak is done to your liking. Set aside and allow steak to rest.

Slice potatoes into very thin strips (I used a spiralizer to make quick work of it). Toss potatoes with a thin coating of olive oil and sprinkle with garlic salt.

Spread evenly on a large parchment lined baking sheet (trust me on this, line the baking sheet). Bake at 425 degrees on the center rack for about 40 minutes, tossing and re-spreading the potatoes every 7 - 10 minutes. It will seem like they are never going to crisp up, but I promise they do. And it happens fast, so watch closely toward the end.

When the potatoes are nearly done, combine blue cheese and butter in a microwave safe bowl and nuke for 30 seconds. Stir well until sauce is fully blended.

Slice flank steak into thin strips (making sure to cut across the grain).

Plate french fries and layer with steak, then blue cheese sauce. Sprinkle a touch more garlic salt and garnish with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion.

THURSDAY

BBQ cheddar crescent baskets

Ingredients

4 triangles of crescent dough packages generally contain 8, so you can make 2 baskets per roll of dough

Barbecue sauce

Chicken cooked/shredded

Cheddar cheese shredded

Red onion minced

Instructions

Arrange crescents on a parchment lined baking sheet in a star pattern.

Layer barbecue sauce, chicken, cheese, onions, and more barbecue sauce.

Fold over edges of crescent rolls to create a closed "basket."

Bake according to crescent roll directions, until crescent dough is cooked through and browning.

FRIDAY

Easy crescent pizza bites

Ingredients

2 packages crescent roll dough 8 count

4 ounces mozzarella cheese divided in 16 pieces

Spaghetti sauce for dipping

*optional: pepperoni olives, garlic, sausage, green peppers, etc

Instructions

Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.

Place a piece of cheese on each crescent, along with your toppings of choice.

Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.

Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.

Serve with sauce and enjoy.

