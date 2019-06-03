Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 6/3/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

MONDAY

Kimchi stew jjigae

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 - 2 tablespoons butter

3 cups kimchi about a 16 ounce jar, it will expand when unpacked - check your local Korean restaurant/market or the refrigerated section at your grocery store. Or order it here. If you choose a mild spice kimchi (which does have some heat if eaten on its own), your soup will not be spicy at all, just full of flavor.

1/8 cup soy sauce

1/2 a rotisserie chicken or 2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded

4 cups 32 ounces chicken stock or broth

Instructions

In a large pot, melt the butter on medium/low heat.

When the butter is simmering, add the kimchi and saute for a few minutes. Add soy sauce and chicken and stir a few minutes until everything's mixed well and heated through.

Pour in chicken stock and bring to a light simmer.

Serve and enjoy.

TUESDAY

The perfect steak sandwich

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

Fresh deli bread

Mayonnaise

Steak seasoning (or your favorite seasoned salt)

Butter lettuce

Tomato, sliced

Avocado, sliced

Red onion, thinly sliced

Steak, thinly sliced

Blue cheese, crumbled

Instructions

Slice your bread in half, then add ingredients in the order listed.

WEDNESDAY

One pot chicken & vegetable curry

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

8 cups mixed vegetables broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, not frozen

1 cup chopped mushrooms

1 small sweet yellow onion chopped

2 large garlic cloves minced

1 can coconut milk or coconut cream 14 ounces

2 tablespoons powdered yellow curry

6 chicken thighs

salt & pepper to taste

optional: coconut oil

Instructions

If you don't have a large broiler safe pot or pan, then start by lightly browning the tops of the chicken thighs in coconut oil on the stove top. Set browned chicken aside. If you will be using a broiler safe pot or pan, skip this step.

In an upright blender or with your immersion blender, combine the coconut milk and curry powder. Set aside.

Add mixed vegetables, mushrooms, onion, and garlic to a (preferably broiler safe) pot or pan. Stir gently, then pour all but 1/2 a cup of the coconut curry mixture over top.

Place chicken thighs over the veggies and top with the remaining coconut curry mixture.

Cover and bake on center rack at 425 degrees for 35 - 45 minutes. If using a broiler safe dish, uncover and broil 3 - 5 minutes until chicken is browned.

THURSDAY

Apple teriyaki salmon with brussels sprouts

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

1 medium apple chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)

1/2 sweet yellow onion chopped (about 1/2 cup)

3 cups frozen Brussels sprouts thawed

1/2 tablespoon seasoned salt

2 - 3 servings salmon, thawed

Instructions

Toss apples, onions, and Brussels sprouts in an oven safe dish.

Drizzle with teriyaki sauce and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Stir so everything is coated.

Place salmon over top (if you're using unseasoned salmon, add an extra dash of seasoned salt and splash of teriyaki to the fish).

Bake covered for 30 minutes at 375 degrees until salmon is flaky.

FRIDAY

French dip crescents

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

2 packages crescent rolls, 8 count

1 pound deli roast beef, thinly sliced

4 ounces Swiss or provolone cheese, cut in 16 equal sized pieces

*optional: Horseradish sauce

*optional: Au Jus for dipping

Instructions

Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.

Spread a small dab of horseradish on each crescent, then place a slice of roast beef and a piece of cheese on each crescent.

Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.

Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.

Serve with Au Jus and enjoy.

