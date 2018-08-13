Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 8/13/18

MONDAY

Chicken Pesto Paninis

Ingredients

whole wheat flatbread

reduced fat feta and mozzarella

store-bought or homemade pesto

canned tomatoes

Directions

1. Sauté or grill two chicken cutlets until done (I like to use cutlets in this recipe for the simple fact that they cook faster than breasts). If sautéing in a pan, use 1T of olive oil to prevent sticking. Chop into small pieces.

Add the chicken back into the pan and then add about 2-3 T of store bought (or homemade) basil pesto along with 1/3 C drained petit diced canned tomatoes.

2. Mix all of the ingredients together to combine in a warm pan (low heat).

3. Add desired amount of reduced fat feta cheese. I added about 3 T, or 1/4 C.

4. I followed the package instructions, drizzled the flatbread with water and heated for a few minutes in a 350 degree oven to make the flatbread warm, flexible and easier to fold over to make the panini. After warmed, sprinkle a little bit of reduced fat mozzarella to help stick the two sides together.

5. Add half of the filling on one side of each panini and fold over.

6. Press in a heated panini maker until cheese is melted. If you don’t have a panini press, or griddler, heat a dry sauté pan and top with a smaller pan. Weigh it down with canned goods for extra weight to get the “pressed” affect.

TUESDAY

Lower-fat Chicken Cordon Bleu

Yields 4 chicken bundles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Ingredients

4 thin boneless/Skinless Chicken Breasts -

4 slices ham - usually whatever I have for sandwich making

4 slices reduced Fat Swiss Cheese

1 can reduced Fat Cream of Mushroom Soup

4 oz. reduced Fat Cream Cheese- room temperature if possible

Directions

1. Whisk together the cream of mushroom soup and cream cheese in a bowl and set aside. Mixture will be thick and lumpy.

2. Next, make an assembly line of the chicken breasts, Swiss cheese and ham on a plastic cutting board*. Tear cheese in half and put on top of the chicken. Follow with the ham.

3. Then, from the bottom of the chicken breast, roll the chicken into a bundle. Place seam side down in a baking dish.

4. Cover with soup and cream cheese mixture. As the sauce bakes it will thin a bit and make a yummy sauce.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Creamy Veggie Pasta

Ingredients

3/4 C Italian Dressing (or salad dressing of choice)

1/2 C skim milk

1/4 C fat free half and half

6 oz reduced fat cream cheese, softened

1 Box Bowtie Pasta*

Veggies/Filler of choice

Directions

1. Saute desired veggies until translucent or caramelized in a large pan with high sides. Keep warm.

2. Cook pasta according to box directions.

3. In a separate bowl while pasta is cooking whisk together the Italian Dressing (I make my own using Good Seasons dressing packet and put it in the fridge to come together a bit before adding to the sauce), milk, half and half and cream cheese. This mixture will be lumpy, but don't worry, when it hits the warm veggies and hot pasta it will thin out.

4. Drain the pasta and add to the veggies. Mix and top with liquid sauce mixture.

5. Combine and let rest for 5 minutes and serve warm.



Veggies/beans of choice:

diced tomatoes (canned & drained or fresh)

mushrooms

black beans (drained)

feta chunks

broccoli

garlic

shredded carrots

green pepper

corn

zucchini

squash

green beans

caramelized onion



*I usually cook the entire box of bow tie pasta and then only put 3/4 of the pasta into the dish so it is a bit more "saucy". I save the other 1/4 for either a later dish, or an easy lunch later in the week by adding pre-made pesto and feta cheese. You can add chicken or steak, as well.

THURSDAY

Summer Strawberry Salad

Ingredients

1 head of lettuce (romaine, green leaf or red tipped is best) chopped, or 1 bag of spinach

1/2 C shredded carrots

1 1/2 C sliced or chopped strawberries

1/4 C shredded (not grated) Romano cheese (I always get the tub from the deli area of the grocery store)

1 C toasted and chopped walnuts or candied pecans

1 pkg. Good Seasons Garlic and Herb dressing

Optional: Bacon Bits and Croutons, can also add chicken or steak

Directions

1. Following the directions on the packet, make the garlic and herb dressing a few hours before assembling the salad and store in refrigerator.

2. In a large salad bowl, place chopped lettuce or spinach (or both) in the bottom, followed by the carrots, strawberries, cheese and nuts.

3. Pour dressing (as much or as little as you would like) and mix until ready to serve.

FRIDAY

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Pancakes

yields 6-8 pancakes

Ingredients

1 C complete pancake mix

3/4 C water

1/4 C dark chocolate chips

2 T Raspberry Cranberry Preserves (or jelly of choice)

Directions

1. Whisk pancake mix and water together until smooth in a medium bowl. Add chocolate chips and stir.

2. Heat griddle to medium high heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray and ladle 1/4 C batter onto the griddle. Add about 1/2 teaspoon of preserves onto the middle of the pancake and swirl. Once bubbles form on the top of the pancake, flip and cook for a few more minutes on the other side.

3. Serve with syrup and any other yummy fixings that suit your fancy.

