Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/20/18

MONDAY

GroceryLane.net

Sweet and Sour Pork



Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds boneless pork loin, sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks in juice

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 T sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

1 green pepper, cut in thin strips

1 package baby portabella mushrooms, sliced

2 cups hot cooked rice (white, brown or wild rice)

Directions:

Cut pork slices into strips about 3 inches long and 1/2 to 1 inch wide. Sauté pork strips in hot oil over medium heat until lightly browned; drain. Drain pineapple; reserve juice. Combine pineapple juice, 3/4 cup water, vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, and salt; pour over pork in skillet. Cover and simmer 1 hour, or until meat is tender.

While pork mixture is simmering, in a separate pan, sauté onions, green peppers and mushrooms until tender. Set aside to add in later.

In a cup, combine cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water; stir until smooth. Add cornstarch mixture to pork mixture. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Add pineapple chunks, and previously sautéed veggies. Cover and simmer sweet and sour pork for a couple of minutes longer, or until heated through. Mix in the sweet chili sauce (more than the recommended amount can be added for a bit more kick if desired). Serve sweet and sour pork over rice.



TUESDAY

GroceryLane.net

Chicken and Black Bean Nachos

--Remember, this is more of a method than a recipe. Any beef, beans or veggie fillers can be swapped in and out to make tons of different versions. Be creative!

Ingredients:

1 bag of your favorite store bought tortilla chips

1 large boneless/skinless chicken breast, or 3 chicken tenderloins

1 jar salsa

1/2 C black beans

1/4 C white shoe peg corn

2 C reduced fat cheddar cheese

reduced fat sour cream for garnish

*optional add-ins: cumin, garlic salt, taco sauce and taco seasoning

Directions:

In a medium sauté pan, combine cooked and shredded chicken (boiling it for a few minutes and chopping it up is another quick and easy option), half a jar of salsa (or more, if desired), 1/2 C black beans and corn. Simmer for about 10 minutes until flavors meld. At this point, you can also add a few shakes of cumin, garlic salt, and taco seasoning for more of a kick.

WEDNESDAY

GroceryLane.net

Copy Cat Steak Salad

This steak salad was inspired by one that we have tried many times atGreens and Grille, a local salad and sandwich shop. Their signature salad that we love is called the “Steak House” and includes many of the same ingredients as our homemade version.

The original:

Mixed greens, candied almonds, sliced egg, cranberries, grilled onions, bleu cheese with aged sherry thyme dressing served with flank steak

L&M remake:

Romaine lettuce, pecans, dried bing cherries, caramelized onions, feta cheese, carrots with homemade balsamic vinaigrette and grilled skirt steak

Mix all ingredients and top with dressing. Serve with a side of crusty bread if desired.

TIP:

-Take home a to-go menu from your favorite restaurant for copy cat inspiration. Many times they have the ingredients listed that are included in the dish.

-You can also go your favorite restaurant’s website to find the same information, as well as nutritional info.​

THURSDAY

GroceryLane.net

Chicken Wine Bake



Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 can reduced fat Cream of Chicken Soup

4 slices reduced fat swiss cheese

3/4 C white wine

Directions:

Whisk together soup and wine in a small bowl and set aside. In a shallow baking dish place chicken breasts and salt and pepper the top. Place one slice of swiss cheese on each piece of chicken. Top with liquid combination. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Take out of the oven upon finishing and let stand at room temperature for 8-10 minutes so the sauce has a chance to thicken.

FRIDAY

GroceryLane.net

Mexican Pizza



Ingredients:

1/2 C diced onion

1 can diced tomatoes, drained or 1 C prepared salsa

1/3 C frozen or canned corn

1 can refried beans (I used non-fat)

1/2 pkg. taco seasoning

3/4 C reduced fat cheddar cheese, shredded

1 whole wheat pizza crust

*any desired veggies can be used in the mixture - these were just the ones I had on hand.

**chicken, pulled pork or ground beef can also be added for a meaty mexican pizza.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a medium pan, saute onions with a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add about 1 T of taco seasoning and combine. Once the onions are softened, about 5 minutes, add the drained tomatoes (I used diced tomatoes with Garlic and Olive Oil in them for added flavor, but any will do) and corn and the rest of the taco seasoning (to taste). Cook on medium low for about 5 minutes and then mix beans into veggie mixture.



To assemble the pizza, put desired amount of bean/veggie mixture into the middle of the pizza crust and spread to the edges. Top with cheese and bake for 10 minutes directly on the oven rack.

Let cool for a few minutes. Serve with taco sauce and reduced fat sour cream if desired.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.