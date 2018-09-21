Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/24/18

MONDAY

Chicken Florentine

Bertolli Frozen Chicken Florentine bag

1 Italian baguette (sliced, brushed with olive oil and toasted in the oven)

Prepared pesto sauce

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

Caesar salad kit

Raspberry gelato

Fresh raspberries for garnish (optional)

While the Bertolli Frozen Chicken Florentine is simmering on the stovetop, slice the baguette, brush with olive oil and toast in the oven until golden brown. Remove from oven, use a spoon to spread on some prepared pesto sauce. Top with diced tomato and some finely grated Parmesan cheese, if you like.

Prepare the salad. I love a salad kit. No washing, slicing or dicing required. Just toss the ingredients into a bowl and you’re done.

Dessert requires zero prep. After dinner, simply scoop some gelato in the fanciest ice cream dish you have. Top with some berries and enjoy. I LOVE gelato in any flavor. It quickly became my favorite sweet treat when I spent 2 weeks in Italy last summer. It is the perfect ending to this Italian inspired meal.

TUESDAY

Tamale Pie

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 1/2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 can (14.5-ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup sliced green olives with pimento (optional)

4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup shredded)

Martha White Mexican Style Cornbread and Muffin Mix

2/3 cup milk

1 egg beaten

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Prepare the Filling: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until hot. Add the onion, green pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the ground beef to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally to break up the meat, until browned, for about 5 to 10 minutes. Once the meat is browned, add the onion mixture back to the pan. Stir in the corn, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir well. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand while preparing the cornbread topping.

Prepare the Cornbread Topping: In a bowl, whisk together the cornbread mix, milk and egg, until smooth.

Assemble and Bake the Pie: Stir the olives and shredded cheese into the beef mixture and pour it into a 9×13-inch baking dish, smoothing the top. Pour the cornbread batter over the filling, using a spatula to spread it into an even layer. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the pie to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Gnocchi in Red Sauce with Ricotta Clouds

Ingredients:



1 (16 oz.) package Alessi Potato Gnocchi, prepared according to package directions

1/2 cup Alessi All Natural Marinara Sauce, heated

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Preparation: Simply prepare the gnocchi according to package directions. Stir in red sauce. Plate and top with dollops of ricotta and garnish with a couple of fresh basil leaves.

Don’t you love how simple this recipe is? One thing I noticed over and over again about the food in Italy, is that meals are prepared simply with few but fresh and high quality ingredients.

It’s been so much fun this week, recreating some of the foods from my travels in Italy. I hope you’ve enjoyed sharing this culinary journey with me and will try this gnocchi dish at home. Alessi products can be found at your local grocery store and online.

THURSDAY

Meatball Parmigiana Sliders

Ingredients:

Cooked Perfect Italian Style Meatballs (12 meatballs)

1 jar marinara sauce

12 count dinner rolls

3 pieces sliced Mozzarella cheese

4 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chopped basil

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place meatballs in bottom of large saucepan. Pour marinara over the meatballs and toss to coat. Heat over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, or until heated through.

3. Meanwhile, split dinner rolls in half with a knife. Place the bottom layer into a 9×13 inch baking dish.

4. Use a spoon to place a meatball and small amount of sauce onto each roll.

5. Cut each slice of cheese into quarters. Put cheese on top of meatballs. Cover with top halves of rolls.

6. Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in chopped garlic and basil. Pour over sliders. Sprinkle on grated Parmesan cheese. Bake for 15 minutes or until tops of rolls are golden brown. Pull sliders apart and serve warm.

FRIDAY

Lasagna Soup

If you're in the mood for lasagna but don't have the time, this comforting and delicious lasagna soup recipe is perfect.

Ingredients

1 lb Italian sausage

1 lb ground beef

3 cups chopped onions

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp tomato paste

28 oz petite-diced tomatoes

6 cups chicken stock

8 oz spiral shaped pasta

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For serving:

8 oz. ricotta cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

pinch of freshly ground pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

1. Sauté Italian sausage and ground beef in a large pot over medium-high heat until browned.

2. Add the onions and garlic to the pot and cook until the onions have softened, about five minutes.

3. Stir in the Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper and the tomato paste. Cook until the tomato paste has browned slightly and evenly coated the meat and onions, about 3-4 minutes.

4. Add the diced tomatoes and chicken broth, give it a stir. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer 30 minutes.

5. Turn the heat back up to medium-high and bring to a boil before adding the pasta. Cook pasta until al dente according to the package directions (probably 8-10 minutes).

6. While the pasta is cooking, in a small bowl mix the ricotta, parmesan and pepper together.

7. To serve, spoon a little of the ricotta mixture onto the top each bowl of soup and sprinkle with shredded mozzarella. The cheeses will melt into the soup making it oh-so creamy and delicious.

