Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 9/3/18

MONDAY

Southern Pulled Pork Shooters with Cheese Grits & Creamy Coleslaw



Prep: 15 mins.; Cook: 5 mins.; total: 20 mins.

Yield 10 servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds pulled pork, already prepared

16 ounce bag coleslaw mix

16 ounce jar Lighthouse Coleslaw Dressing

4 Cup(s) Water

1 Cup quick grits

1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup diced dill pickle

*You'll need 10 (9 ounce) clear plastic cups.

Instructions:

Prepare pulled pork. Set aside.

Prepare the coleslaw. In a large bowl combine coleslaw mix and Litehouse Coleslaw Dressing. Refrigerate until ready to assemble shooters.

Prepare cheese grits. Bring water to a boil. Slowly stir in grits. Return to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low and cook 4-5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese, until just melted.

Assemble the shooters. In the bottom of each cup, spoon in a scant 1/2 cup of cheese grits. Top with a layer of pulled pork, about 1/4 cup. Add a layer of coleslaw to the top, and sprinkle with diced pickles.

TUESDAY

Skillet Lemon Chicken

Prep: 5 mins.; Cook: 13 mins.;, Total: 18 mins.

Yield 4 servings

This recipe makes a sauteed chicken in a buttery lemon sauce with caper and sliced lemon. The flavorful skillet lemon chicken recipe comes together quickly and is perfect for a busy weeknight.

Ingredients:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, halved (or 4 small chicken breasts)

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

2 tbsp. butter

1/4 c. dry white wine

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Pop & Cook Crushed Garlic Cubes or 2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Pop & Cook Sauteed Glazed Onions Cubes or 3/4 cup chopped onion

1 lemon, sliced

2 tbsp. capers

2 tbsp. chopped parsley (optional)

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Using a sharp knife, split 2 large chicken breasts into halves. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook chicken 3-4 minutes per side until golden and no longer pink. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate.

To skillet, add butter, white wine, lemon juice, garlic, onion and capers and bring to a simmer. Add lemon slices and return chicken breasts to skillet. Let chicken simmer in sauce for 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

WEDNESDAY

Italian Sausage, Spinach and Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Prep: 20 mins.;, Cook: 35 mins.; Total 55 mins.

Yield 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

12 ounce jumbo pasta shells

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large egg

16 ounces ricotta cheese

10 ounces chopped frozen spinach, thawed, squeezed dry, roughly chopped

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp dried parsley

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 (15 ounce) cans Hunt’s Diced Tomatoes

1 (15 ounce can Hunt’s Tomato Sauce

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta shells according to the instructions on the package. Drain, rinse in cold water, and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium high heat. Add the onions and cook until softened, a few minutes. Add sausage to the pan, breaking up the sausage into smaller bits. Cook sausage about 5 minutes, until cooked through, and no pink remains. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat.

In a bowl, combine diced tomatoes and sauce and Italian seasoning. Spread half of the diced tomatoes into the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish.

In a large bowl, beat the egg lightly. Mix in the ricotta, chopped spinach, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, and sausage mixture. Fill each cooked pasta shell with some of the ricotta, spinach, sausage mixture. Arrange the stuffed shells in the baking dish. Spread remaining diced tomatoes over the pasta and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

Heat oven to 375°F. Cover baking pan with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and bake uncovered an additional 10 minutes.

THURSDAY

Baked Mediterranean Chicken

Prep: 15 mins.; Cook: 45 mins.; Total: 60 mins.

Yield 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 C. Del Monte whole cut canned corn

1/4 C. hummus, any brand

juice of one lemon

1/2 red onion, cut into slices

1/8 C. sliced black olives

1/2 C. cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

salt & pepper

1/2 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. chopped fresh basil

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Feta crumbles

Pita bread (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray an 8x8 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of the baking dish.

Salt and pepper the chicken.

Combine the oregano, basil, paprika and garlic powder and sprinkle over the chicken breasts.

Spread the hummus over the top of the chicken breasts.

Squeeze the juice of 1 lemon over the chicken breasts.

Place the onion slices, Del Monte corn and sliced black olives on top of the chicken.

Bake for 25 minutes and then add the sliced cherry tomatoes to the baking dish and bake for another 20-25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese.

FRIDAY

Caprese Flatbread Pizza



Prep: 10 mins.; Cook: 30 mins.; Total: 40 mins.

Yield 4 servings

Ingredients:

Roasted Tomatoes:

1 pint of grape tomatoes

2 T. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt, to taste

Pizza Ingredients:

2 pieces of naan bread

2 T. HemisFares Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

balsamic reduction

3 T. basil, roughly chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place grape tomatoes on a baking sheet and top with olive oil, garlic and salt. Toss to coat.

Place in oven and roast for 20 minutes. Set aside.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Place flatbreads on a baking sheet. Brush the top of each flatbread with olive oil.

Top each flatbread with 4 oz. of freshly sliced mozzarella.

Evenly distribute the roasted tomatoes on top of each flatbread.

Place flatbreads in oven and bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Top each flatbread with a drizzle of balsamic reduction, olive oil, and fresh chopped basil.

