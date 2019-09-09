Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 9/9/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.

MONDAY

Ham & swiss pie

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese blend

shredded Swiss cheese blend 1 1/ 2 cups ham, diced

ham, diced 1 unbaked 9 inch pie crust

pie crust 3 large eggs

1 1/ 2 cups half and half

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 shakes Worcestershire sauce

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/ 4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Place cheese in pie crust.

Sprinkle ham over cheese.

Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl.

Pour over swiss and ham in the pie crust. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

and ham in the pie crust. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake at 375 degree preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes or until center is set.

for 40 to 45 minutes or until center is set. Let cool 10 minutes before slicing.

TUESDAY

Meatloaf Mexicana

Ingredients:

1 pound ground sirloin

ground sirloin 1 pound ground pork

ground pork 1 1/ 4 cups 4 Cheese Blend , divided

4 Cheese , divided 1/ 2 cup taco sauce

taco sauce 1 cup quick cooking oatmeal

quick cooking oatmeal 2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced

2 teaspoons pickled jalapeno, finely diced

1 teaspoon salt

iceberg lettuce, shredded

lettuce, shredded tomatoes , chopped

, chopped onions , chopped

, chopped shredded cheese

cheese additional taco sauce

Directions:

Combine ground sirloin, ground pork, 1 cup of cheese, taco sauce, oatmeal, eggs, parsley, jalapeno and salt. Don’t over mix. Pat into a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until cooked thoroughly. Top it with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and taco sauce.

WEDNESDAY

Skillet-fried fish

Ingredients:

4 thin flounder filets

1/ 3 cup cornmeal (not cornbread mix)

cornmeal (not cornbread mix) 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

cooking oil

Directions:

Mix cornmeal, flour and seasoning in a shallow bowl. Heat 1/ 2 inch to 3/ 4 inch oil in a large skillet till good and hot – about 350 degrees. Dredge filets in breading mix. Add to hot oil. Cook until breading is nicely browned. Turn and repeat on remaining side. Thin filets will cook in about 3 minutes per side. Don’t crowd the fish in the pan. If needed, cook in batches. Keep cooked filets warm in oven until ready to serve.

THURSDAY

Classic tomato soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 medium sweet onions, diced

3 ( 14.5 ounce ) cans diced tomatoes

) cans diced tomatoes 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

chicken or vegetable stock 1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme, tied with kitchen string

2 tablespoons half and half

Directions:

Over medium heat in a Dutch oven, or similar size cooking vessel, sauté onions in olive oil and butter until onions are soft, but not brown (about 5 to 8 minutes). Stir in remaining ingredients, except half and half . Cover and simmer on medium low for 30 minutes. Remove lid and simmer an additional 10 minutes to reduce some of the liquid. Remove from heat and stir in half and half . Discard thyme bundle. Purée with immersion blender, food processor, or regular blender. Serve warm.

FRIDAY

Arugula, tomato & goat cheese frittata

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1/4 sweet onion, chopped

6 to 8 cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups arugula, cleaned and dried

arugula, cleaned and dried 4 eggs

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 ounces goat cheese

Instructions:

Heat oil in an oven safe medium skillet. Add onions and tomatoes. Saute until onions are soft. Add arugula and sauté until wilted. Add salt and pepper to eggs and whisk well. Pour eggs over vegetable mixture. Dot top with goat cheese. I find it easy to use two spoons. Scoop goat cheese on one spoon and push it off with the other. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in a 350 degree preheated oven until the center sets Don’t over cook. Taste for seasoning and adjust. Serve warm or at room temperature.

