Getting Results for Dinner -- Week of 9/9/19

News 6 at Nine is here to help you get results for your weeknight meals.
This week's recipes from SyrupandBiscuits.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese blend
- 1 1/2 cups ham, diced
- 1 unbaked 9 inch pie crust
- 3 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups half and half
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 shakes Worcestershire sauce
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Place cheese in pie crust.
- Sprinkle ham over cheese.
- Mix remaining ingredients in a bowl.
- Pour over swiss and ham in the pie crust. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.
- Bake at 375 degree preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes or until center is set.
- Let cool 10 minutes before slicing.
TUESDAY
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground sirloin
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 1/4 cups 4 Cheese Blend, divided
- 1/2 cup taco sauce
- 1 cup quick cooking oatmeal
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
- 2 teaspoons pickled jalapeno, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- iceberg lettuce, shredded
- tomatoes, chopped
- onions, chopped
- shredded cheese
- additional taco sauce
Directions:
- Combine ground sirloin, ground pork, 1 cup of cheese, taco sauce, oatmeal, eggs, parsley, jalapeno and salt. Don’t over mix.
- Pat into a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
- Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until cooked thoroughly.
- Top it with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese and taco sauce.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients:
- 4 thin flounder filets
- 1/3 cup cornmeal (not cornbread mix)
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- cooking oil
Directions:
- Mix cornmeal, flour and seasoning in a shallow bowl.
- Heat 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch oil in a large skillet till good and hot – about 350 degrees.
- Dredge filets in breading mix. Add to hot oil. Cook until breading is nicely browned. Turn and repeat on remaining side. Thin filets will cook in about 3 minutes per side.
- Don’t crowd the fish in the pan. If needed, cook in batches. Keep cooked filets warm in oven until ready to serve.
THURSDAY
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 medium sweet onions, diced
- 3 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme, tied with kitchen string
- 2 tablespoons half and half
Directions:
- Over medium heat in a Dutch oven, or similar size cooking vessel, sauté onions in olive oil and butter until onions are soft, but not brown (about 5 to 8 minutes).
- Stir in remaining ingredients, except half and half.
- Cover and simmer on medium low for 30 minutes.
- Remove lid and simmer an additional 10 minutes to reduce some of the liquid.
- Remove from heat and stir in half and half.
- Discard thyme bundle. Purée with immersion blender, food processor, or regular blender.
- Serve warm.
FRIDAY
Arugula, tomato & goat cheese frittata
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1/4 sweet onion, chopped
- 6 to 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups arugula, cleaned and dried
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 ounces goat cheese
Instructions:
- Heat oil in an oven safe medium skillet. Add onions and tomatoes. Saute until onions are soft.
- Add arugula and sauté until wilted.
- Add salt and pepper to eggs and whisk well. Pour eggs over vegetable mixture.
- Dot top with goat cheese. I find it easy to use two spoons. Scoop goat cheese on one spoon and push it off with the other.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in a 350 degree preheated oven until the center sets Don’t over cook.
- Taste for seasoning and adjust.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
