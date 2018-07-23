Giant inflatable ‘Trump Chicken' sets sail around San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO - If you’ve ever wondered what a 33-foot-tall inflatable balloon made to look President Donald Trump as a chicken wearing a prison uniform looks like, then here you go.

The giant balloon, tied down to a boat, sailed around San Francisco Bay Sunday, making stops at Fisherman’s Wharf, the Ferry Building and McCovey Cove.

The balloon made its first appearance in the city by the bay in April 2017. Recently a “Trump Baby” balloon took flight in London to coincide with the president’s visit.

[RELATED: 'Trump Baby' balloon takes flight in London protests]

Organizers say via their GoFundMe page that they are civic-minded and “As he sails past, you can say anything you want to President Chicken. You can mock and squawk and swear like you’ve never sworn before in a proud expression of your First Amendment right.”

Trump Chicken has its own website where the owners try and raise funds for more balloon appearances.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.