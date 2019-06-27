Gillette recalls razors after misalignment of blades

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gillette has recalled Venus Simply 3 disposable razors after a problem during manufacturing resulted in misalignment of the blades in the razors, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said this poses a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

More than 80,000 units of the blades, 2,700 units sold in Canada are impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

The razors come in pink, purple and yellow and were sold in two types of packaging.

One package was a Venus Simply 3 Disposable Razor4-pack and the other was a Daisy 12+1 VenusSimply 3 Bonus Pack including a free Venus Simply 3 razor.

The 10-digit lot code is on the right or left side of the package, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC said the UPC number can be found inside the package next to the bar code.

Venus Simply 3-4 count pack razors:

Impacted lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400

Impact UPC: 047400315358

Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 razors

Impacted lot number: 9009A17400

Impacted UPC: 047400300712

Gillette said any customer with the impacted product should call Gillette at 1-800-362-1258 to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.

The company said one consumer was cut while using the razor.

The CPSC said the product was sold in stores from January through May of this year for between $6-10.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Gillette at 1-800-362-1258.

