Girl, 3, missing from Orlando park, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officers are looking for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday at a park at 101 N. Parramore Ave., the Orlando Police Department said.

Aiyana "Yona" Bartholomae wore a white dress with a black strap and pink boots with butterflies on them, police said. The girl’s hair is tied back in a ponytail.

Officers are asking for help finding the child.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 321-235-5300.

