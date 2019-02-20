Girl accused of posting Snapchat selfie with shooting threat caption

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage student is accused of posting a selfie on Snapchat with a caption indicating that she would shoot girls who had been bullying her, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A student at Matanzas High School told a school resource officer Wednesday afternoon that a 16-year-old classmate had posted an image on Snapchat that showed her with a filter altering her facial appearance and a caption that read, "Stupid (expletive) (expletives) know I'll shot (sic) them in the (expletive) head with a 12 guage shot gun," deputies said.

The student said that two girls had been bullying her for the past three years and she knew those girls would see the post on her Snapchat, according to the report.

Deputies said there were guns in the girl's home but they were locked in a safe and she did not have access to them.

The teen was arrested on a charge of written threats to kill or injure, which is a felony.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly reminded parents and teens that making threats on social media is not a laughing matter.

“This is the third juvenile arrest over the past eight days for making threats,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We cannot stress the fact enough that making a threat will be taken seriously in Flagler County as we have a zero tolerance policy. Whether you think it is a joke or not, making a threat is a crime with serious consequences. Parents, talk to your children – now. If your child is being bullied either you or your child should immediately report it to a school official,” Staly said.

