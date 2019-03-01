Girl fighting brain tumor has 1 simple request: A message from your dog

Can you help? A 7-year-old girl in Wisconsin, who's fighting a very rare and inoperable brain tumor, would absolutely love to hear from your dog.

Emma Mertens, who was recently diagnosed with DIPG, takes comfort in dogs, according to published reports. Her family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses -- at last check, Emma's page had well surpassed its goal of $100,000 -- but also included a note about how much the girl would enjoy dog messages from around the world.

An address was listed on the original page, but an update has since been posted on the GoFundMe site, saying, "For those that are interested in sending a letter/photo from your dog, please post to this Facebook page. Emma can’t keep up with the mail and emails so this is the best route to get messages to her!"

Here, we'll link it one more time: click or tap here to upload a photo or message.

It looks like people are coming out in droves to share pictures and well-wishes. Will you be among them?

Read more about Emma here.

