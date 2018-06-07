Girl paralyzed in Apopka shooting receives community-funded home 6 years later

APOPKA, Fla. - The parents of the Apopka girl, who nearly six years ago was paralyzed by a stray bullet in Pine Hills, will be one step closer Wednesday to a new home and a new start.

“I hate reliving it, but it’s real, it’s real,” Danielle Sampson’s mother, Alma Fletcher told News 6,” My whole life has changed mentally, physically, spiritually.”

The shooting happened during Fletcher’s birthday, July 29, 2012, after the family was leaving church.

Sampson, now 21, was 15 at the time, and was in the back of the van with a friend.

“It was just a ride we gave somebody and they said 'Turn this way' and we turned,” Fletcher said.

That ill-fated turn put them in the crossfire of a chase between burglars and their victim, homeowner Chester Joseph.

Police said the thieves opened fire on Joseph’s vehicle as they headed down Powers Drive. A bullet fired by gang member Tyrone Mosby hit Danielle in the left side of her head, reports show.

The injury left Danielle paralyzed and bed-ridden, with limited communication skills, occasionally smiling or blinking.

Dan Newlin, the family’s attorney, launched a yearlong effort to collect donations from community leaders to build a handicap-accessible home for them.

"You can come together as a law firm, you can come together as friends and you can make special things happen," Newlin said.

Although the family won’t move in to the home until the end of the month, Newlin wanted to hold a pre-celebration with a surprise announcement.

“They have no idea we’re going to announce this tomorrow," Newlin said a day before the reveal. “It’s going to be something that’s really going to change their lives.”

Danielle’s stepfather, Justin, said the family is grateful for the community’s generosity.

“It’s very hard for us," he said. “It’s a uphill battle.”

Alma Fletcher said faith and family has kept them going and she is happy her daughter will have her own room again, but she prays for much more.

“I always believe that God has a miracle and I keep holding onto that,” she said.

The house will be unveiled at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Apopka.

Check clickorlando.com for an update on the surprise announcement.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.