Girl says she escaped from man who tried grabbed her in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A girl claimed she was able to fight off a man who lunged at her and grabbed her by her neck and wrist while she was leaving a friend's house Monday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The girl told deputies that she had been walking along the railroad tracks in the area of Old Highway 441 and Golden Isle Drive in Mount Dora around 4:15 p.m. when a man grabbed her and yelled, "Come on," a news release said.

Deputies said the girl kicked the man and then ran back to her friend's house and told her friend's mother what happened. That woman then called 911.

The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a slender build and short facial growth. He was wearing a gray tank top, baggy black shorts and a gray knit cap, according to a news release.

Deputies said the man had a birthmark that covered his right shoulder. On Tuesday, authorities released a composite sketch based on the girl's description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.