'Glee' star Mark Salling dies of apparent suicide at 35, report says

LOS ANGELES - Former "Glee" star Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide, a TMZ report says.

The actor pleaded guilty to child porn charges in December and was facing four to seven years in prison as part of the plea deal.

Salling admitted to possessing images of prepubescent children. The agreement stated that a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

The actor was supposed to be sentenced on March 7 for the crime.

Salling played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee." He was 35 years old.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.