Golden retriever guide dog hit, killed by passing car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A golden retriever that served as a guide dog was hit and killed by a car Thursday night in Orange County, and the driver didn’t bother to stop, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 6 p.m. on Harrell Road, the front right side of a silver car hit the dog, whose name was Pearl, troopers said in a news release.

It appears Pearl ran toward the west shoulder of road. The dog was wearing its guide dog harness at the time. The incident was captured on surveillance video, the FHP said.

The case remains under investigation.

The driver was heading south on Harrell Road before hitting the dog, and then after the crash, continued southbound.

Pearl died at the scene. She was owned by a 60-year-old man.

