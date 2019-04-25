Golf taxis, bikes, buses, oh my! Sanford leaders invite public to try out public transport

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford leaders are inviting the public to come downtown to explore the many modes of transportation to and within the city.



The city is hosting a public meeting with its consultant, Neel-Schaffer, to share ideas from its Multi-Modal Connectivity Plan, which currently underway.



According to a news release, the city is conducting the project under a Department of Economic Opportunity Technical Assistance Grant. The city is exploring different modes of transportation to and within the city "to ensure connectivity and efficiency."



There will be an open house with a five-minute presentation video and a chance to ride a transportation relay around town on a Lynx bus, the trolley, the Limo Cycle and the Lime Golf Cart Taxi.



City leaders said the trip takes less than 30 minutes and includes a pop-up alley transformation between Hollerbach's Willow Tree Café and Jeanine Taylor Folk Art.



Stops along the ride include City Hall, walking through the alley for pop-up art, riding the trolley to Marina Isle and riding the Limo Cycle or golf cart back to City Hall.



The "Get In the Sanford Mode" open house is Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 300 N. Park Ave

