Golfer finds body floating in water at Florida country club

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. - A golfer discovered a body Wednesday morning floating in the water near the 13th hole at The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores, deputies said.

Marion County sheriff's deputies said the man called 911 around 8:25 a.m. after he made the discovery.

Ocala.com reported that the clothed body, which appeared to be a woman, was removed from the pond by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information, including the identity of the dead person, is known.

