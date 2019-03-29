Gonzaga defeats Florida State 72-58

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Gonzaga defeated Florida State 72-58 in the Sweet Sixteen matchup on Thursday.

Florida State only shot 15 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs won the battle of the boards at 45-36.

When the teams played last year, FSU beat Gonzaga 75-60 in the Sweet Sixteen.

Going into the game the Bulldogs were 7.5-point favorites to win the contest. The total was set at 148.5 points.

Gonzaga will move on to the Elite Eight on Saturday to play the winner of Michigan vs. Texas Tech.

This was the fifth time FSU has played in a Sweet Sixteen game, FSU has been to two Elite Eights and one Final Four.

