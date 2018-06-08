Good Samaritan helps return dog taken from Malabar home

MALABAR, Fla. - A good Samaritan helped return a dog that was taken from a home last month, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a Malabar house in late May regarding a stolen dog.

The victims told authorities they were away on vacation when their son noticed Roxy, their 6-year-old Pomeranian, was missing from their home, deputies said.

After reviewing the home’s surveillance footage, deputies said Roxy was seen running around the front yard after she was able to get out of the house through an unsecured doggie door.

A male possibly in his late teens or early 20s who wore dark-colored pants and an orange-hooded shirt was seen on the video while walking up the driveway of the victim's home. Deputies said he was then seen running away with the shirt in his arms as if he were carrying something.

The victim was contacted about a week later by a good Samaritan who said she saw a post about Roxy's theft and believed she had found her in the Vero Beach area, deputies said.

When Roxy was found, her fur was badly matted. Deputies said the good Samaritan took time to trim Roxy's fur and give her a bath so that she would be ready to be reacquainted with her owners.

Arrangements were made to meet and return Roxy to the family, deputies said.

