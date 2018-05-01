Good Samaritans help catch carjacker outside Sanford 7-Eleven

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was arrested after trying to carjack a woman at a 7-Eleven in Sanford, and it was a handful of good Samaritans who chased the man down and prevented him from getting away.

"(The woman) was like, 'Oh help -- help, help, help,'" Mason Andino said.

Andino and his co-worker were pulling into 7-Eleven on Saturday morning when they saw a woman struggling with a man -- later identified as Edward Mccray Ross -- near her car, Andino recalled.

"I seen him grabbing on the lady and he was just looking around, making sure no one was seeing him," Andino said.

That's when Mccray Ross took off running and the victim was able to call 911, Andino said.

"You don't really think when something like that happens," said Joseph Allmon, Andino's co-worker. "You just react."

Andino and Allmon, along with four others, chased Mccray Ross around the 7-Eleven and past the plaza. They finally tracked him down near a wooded area on State Road 46.

They all held him down in the grass until deputies were able to arrive.

"That could (have) been my mom at the gas (pump) ... I would want someone to help my mom out if I'm not there to protect her," Andino said.

