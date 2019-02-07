Good Samaritans honored after pulling Orange County deputy from burning vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It was a sweet reunion Thursday when four good Samaritans came face-to-face with an Orange County deputy whose life they saved last year when he was involved in a fiery crash.

More than six months after the four civilians -- a husband and wife who just happened to have a medical kit in their vehicle, a nurse and a military veteran -- pulled Sgt. Jamie Hoffman from his burning patrol vehicle on the 408, Orange County leaders honored them with a joint Lifesaving Award.

Hoffman was unconscious from the crash when the good Samaritans stopped to pull him from the vehicle, which was scorched and mangled.

On Thursday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they were all heroes.

"Our law enforcement officers are trained and mentally prepared to face danger every single day, and many times, we are inspired by the actions of everyday citizens who probably aren't expecting to roll up on such an incident, but I can't tell you how much it means to all of us that our citizens, our fellow residents would risk their own lives to save one of our own," Mina said.

Weeks before the July 1 crash, Hoffman was being hailed a hero for saving a man from jumping off an overpass on I-4.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Otto Drozd were also at the fire station Thursday to present the awards.

Watch part of the presentation below.

The four civilian rescuers - a husband and wife with a medical kit in their car, a military veteran and a nurse - were reunited with Sgt. Hoffman and presented with a Lifesaving Award from @OCFLMayor Demings, @SheriffMina and @OCFireRescue Chief Drozd. pic.twitter.com/fzIt8LDhIe — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 7, 2019

