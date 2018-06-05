Got any tips on puppy stolen in Daytona Beach? $500 offered

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach German Shepherd Rescue is offering $500 for the safe return of a dog stolen in a carjacking last week, police said Monday.

Absolutely no questions will be asked, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“We just want Luna safe,” police said on Twitter.

Please call 386-671-5447 or 386-671-5100 if you have any information.

A woman was bound with a dog leash and her vehicle was stolen with her 6-month-old puppy, Luna, inside during a carjacking Thursday afternoon, officers said.

The victim said she pulled into a Dollar General on West International Speedway Boulevard around noon and was approached by a man and woman who asked her for a ride. The woman said she would give them a ride once she bought some food for her terrier-mix puppy, which was in the car, officials said.

Police said the woman drove the pair to several locations and then became nervous and stopped at the Villages of Halifax and told them they needed to get out of the car.

The man and woman got out, walked to the driver's side, wrapped a dog leash around the victim's neck and shoulders and dragged her out of the car, according to a news release. Read the full story here.

