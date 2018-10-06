Gourmet pizzas worth spending your dough on at these Orlando-area restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gone are the days that pizza toppings were limited to cheese and pepperoni. Now, pies are offered in a variety of gourmet flavors that will tempt even the pickiest of eaters.

Check out these Central Florida restaurants that offer a unique taste on traditional pies.

Orange County:

Giordano's

Giordano's serves up "famous stuffed deep dish pizza" with options to choose from or you can be bold and create your own. There are several locations in the Orlando area and probably as close to Chicago-style pizza as you can get without traveling out of Florida, so make sure to try out this spot if you haven't already.

The Wine Barn

Photo courtesy: The Wine Bar

The Wine Barn's authentic wood-fired pizzas can be enjoyed with a large selection of wine in Winter Park. This upscale restaurant offers a variety of pizza options, including a "Chocolate Con Jamón" pizza that is "not too sweet, not too salty" with its combination of chocolate and ham.

Seminole County

Tomasino's Pizza

Photo courtesy: Tomasino's

Tomansino's Pizza is a family-owned franchise that focuses on New York style pizzas. Their pizzas can be purchased at 14 inches or 18 inches, but sure to please with their variety and clever names. Other Italian favorites are offered as well, which is sure to make this a family favorite.

Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria

Photo courtesy: Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria

Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria is well-known for its New York-style pizza. There are a variety of family combos that can make it easy on the wallet and a crowd pleaser for the family. This Oviedo establishment has calzones, lunch combos and hot subs available as well.

Brevard County

Pizza Gallery & Grill

Photo courtesy: Pizza Gallery & Grill

If you've ever wanted to be adventurous with pizza, here's the place. Pizza Gallery & Grill first opened its doors in downtown Melbourne in 1989 and continues to make pizzas on the idea that it can be fun and "artsy." Its "Picasso" Crab Cake Pizza is a combination you might have never thought of, but can now try among the other signature pizzas.

Antica Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar

Photo courtesy: Antica Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar

You read that right: Mozzarella Bar. Antica Pizzeria offers authentic, imported mozzarella cheeses and three different styles. The Napoletana pizza's dough sits for a 72-hour rising process and then gets fired in the oven for 90 seconds. Fried calzones are a once-a-week ordeal, so be sure to go on a Monday if you'd like one.

Volusia County

Genovese's Restaurant Italian Cafe

Photo courtesy: Daytona Beach

Genovese's Restaurant Italian Cafe has a healthy pizza option for you. Along with their specialty pizzas, Genovese's offers a low-fat pizza option. There are enough options here to be adventurous and you can even try a Clam Pizza.

Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza

Photo courtesy: Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza

Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza makes its pies by hand and on stone. All pizzas are customizable depending on whether you're feeling a thin or thick crust pizza. "El Diablo" is a spicy pizza topped with sirloin steak. If you're up for a food coma, this seems like the one to do it for you.

Osceola County

The New York Pizza Company

Photo courtesy: The New York Pizza Company

What doesn't sound amazing about a Loaded Sicilian Pizza or a Loaded New Yorker Pizza? The New York Pizza Company has both of these gourmet pizzas among a list of other interesting-named pies. There are featured deals, so be sure to keep up with them to find out what deal you can take up.

Famas Pizza & Pasta

Photo courtesy: Famas Pizza & Pasta

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to eat authentic Italian pizza in Italy, you're almost able to do that here. Famas Pizza & Pasta's owner came to the United States straight from Italy and "pours" his love for pizza into each one made. They also accept custom requests.

Flagler County

Giuseppe's NY Pizza & Pasta Express

Photo courtesy: Giuseppe's NY Pizza & Pasta Express

You won't run out of options here with their specialty and gourmet pizzas. Giuseppe's NY Pizza & Pasta Express takes inspiration from Italian classics by serving up an Eggplant or Chicken Parmigiana Pizza.

Mezzaluna Pizzeria at Halifax Plantation

Photo courtesy: Mezzaluna Pizzeria at Halifax Plantation

Does Broccoli Rabe and Sausage pizza sound good to you? Then this place is for you. If not, there are so many options to choose from. Mezzaluna Pizzeria at Halifax Plantation is one of three locations that offer specialty pizzas like a Vodka Pie, Greek Salad Pie and even gluten-free specialty pizzas.

