Gov. DeSantis speaks at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday at Unity Heritage Festival in Winter Park in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The governor delivered remarks at noon, marking his final of three appearances for the commemorative holiday.

DeSantis spoke of the importance of preserving Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

"All he was asking was to take part in this great experiment and he understood that the rights are God-given rights, it's not for the government to tell you, 'You have these rights' and he stood for those principles and I think that for me, I don't want any artifical barriers to people succeeding," DeSantis said.

The free event is open to the public and features games, food, vendors and a variety performing artists at Shady Park in Hannibal Square until 5 p.m.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Miami Beach and a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration event in Lauderdale Lakes.

