Gov. DeSantis suspends Broward County Sheriff after school shooting

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaks before the state commission in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida's new governor has suspended the sheriff whose deputies were assigned to protect the school where 17 died in a February massacre.

Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday. He appointed former Coral Springs police Sgt. Gregory Tony to replace Israel.

During the campaign, DeSantis originally said he would suspend Israel, but then backed off slightly, saying he would hold officeholders accountable.

DeSantis' Republican predecessor, now-Sen. Rick Scott, had refused to suspend the sheriff, saying he wanted to wait until investigations were complete before deciding.

A state commission investigating the massacre recently concluded Israel's changes to the department's active shooter policy may have contributed to some deputies' inaction during the school shooting.

