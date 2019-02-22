Gov. DeSantis to attend black history month breakfast, make 'major announcement'

Then Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis speaks during a luncheon, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis was sworn in as governor on Tuesday, Jan 8. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend two speaking events in Central Florida Friday morning, including one where he plans to make a "major announcement."

The governor's day will begin in Orlando at The Citrus Club, where he will speak at the Central Florida Urban League's Black History Month Breakfast at 8 a.m.

After that event, DeSantis will go to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to make a "major announcement" at 10 a.m.

Officials have not released details on the nature of the announcement, but it comes days after the governor said he asked President Donald Trump if he could place the U.S. Space Command in Cape Canaveral.

The governor said Florida is the logical choice because the state is already home to three central commands: Central Command and Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and U.S. Southern Command in Miami.

DeSantis was in The Villages on Wednesday to announce a new program proposal that would involve importing prescription drugs from Canada so they can be provided to Floridians at a cheaper cost.

