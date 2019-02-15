Gov. DeSantis to make 'major announcement' at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second time this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Central Florida to make a "major announcement."

This time, he'll be at Calvary City Academy in Orlando at 9:15 a.m. Friday alongside Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and representatives from Step Up for Students, a nonprofit that helps provide scholarships to low-income students.

A news release about the announcement was disseminated Thursday evening, but it offered no details about what DeSantis will be announcing.

The governor was in Titusville on Wednesday to announce that he was issuing an executive order designed to ensure that schools are increasing safety measures.

