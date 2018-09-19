Gov. Rick Scott calls Sen. Nelson a 'socialist' during campaign stop in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott brought his campaign for U.S. Senate to Titusville on Wednesday, telling supporters to be sure to vote for him — and not that "socialist," Bill Nelson, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Scott, a Republican, is completing his second four-year term as governor, and cannot seek re-election because of term limits. Instead, he is challenging Nelson, a Democrat, for Nelson's U.S. Senate seat.

"We can't have the other side" get elected, Scott told about 50 people at a private campaign event at Shiloh's Steak & Seafood restaurant in Titusville. "Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum — they're socialists."

Nelson is seeking his fourth six-year term as senator. Gillum, the Democratic mayor of Tallahassee, is running for governor against Republican Ron DeSantis, who resigned from his U.S. House Representatives seat last week to focus on his campaign for governor.

Scott did not expand on his remarks about Nelson and Gillum during his 20-minute talk. But he did explain them further after the event, in an interview with Florida Today.

"They want big government and socialism," Scott said. "They're both into higher taxes. Gillum said he's going to raise corporate taxes 40 percent. Nelson said that, if the Democrats get control, he's going to go back and raise the taxes. They don't believe that the tax cuts that we did this year are good for our state. If you look at their programs, they just want government to run everything."

