Gov. Rick Scott to declare state of emergency for Panhandle ahead of storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Ahead of Tropical Depression 14's predicted path toward Florida, Gov. Rick Scott announced Sunday he will declare a state of emergency for areas in Florida's Panhandle and Big Bend.

The storm system is predicted to strengthen into Tropical Storm Michael Sunday night or Monday morning. The storm's current predicted track shows it making landfall Wednesday in the Panhandle, according the National Hurricane Center.

According to a news release from Scott's office, the declaration will ensure governments have the "time, resources and flexibility" to prepare for the storm. The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to level two, engaging the State Emergency Response Team. This will allow emergency management organizations to coordinate more easily.

"Our state understands how serious tropical weather is and how devastating any hurricane or tropical storm can be," Scott said. "As we continue to monitor this storm’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that our communities have every available resource to keep everyone safe and prepared."

Scott is scheduled to receive a full briefing at 5 p.m. Sunday. He urged any Floridian without an emergency plan to create one and get prepared.

