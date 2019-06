MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Brevard County Monday.

DeSantis is expected to sign a bill at the Space Florida offices on Odyssey Way Merritt Island.

No other details have been released, including what bill will be signed.

Monday's ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m.

