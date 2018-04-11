Gov. Scott holds rally outside Sen. Nelson's hometown

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott made a campaign stop on Wednesday that was just down the road from his opponent's hometown.

The "Let's Get to Work" rally was Scott's fourth since launching his campaign for U.S. Senate on Monday.

Surrounded by dozens of supporters at Classic Wood Flooring in Rockledge, Scott talked about wanting to bring change to the nation's capital.

"I'm going to run on ideas that change Washington," Scott said. "One of the most basic ideas is that we've got to have term limits."

The rally was a few miles outside Melbourne, which is the hometown of Scott's opponent, three-term incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott never mentioned Nelson by name at the campaign stop, but instead talked about the benefits Brevard County has seen during his term as governor.

"We've invested over $18 million in Space Florida and it's worked. This place is on a roll and we actually need more workers," Scott said.

Shortly after Scott's announcement on Monday, Nelson addressed questions about the Senate race.

"I don't care who is an opponent. I always take them seriously. I always run like there's no tomorrow. And I think in this case, a lot of the differences between the two of us are going to come out in the course of the campaign," Nelson said.

After Thursday's rally, Scott held another campaign stop in Jacksonville and said several more stops would happen across the state in the coming weeks.



