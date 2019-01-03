Government shutdown results in piles of trash in local wildlife refuge

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Some people visiting Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge are raising concerns about trash piling up in spots as a result of the partial government shutdown.

Maintenance services at the refuge were put on hold when the federal shutdown went into effect last month. At one spot along Blackpoint Wildlife Drive, restrooms were closed and garbage was scattered around the area.

"It's a shame," parkgoer Herb Becker said. "You don't have to throw stuff on the ground here."

Becker said he visits the 7-mile wildlife drive two to three times a week. He said although the refuge remains clean most of the time, the trash could be a danger to animals.

"There's no need to do that anytime," Becker said. "Some of these birds and turtles, they'll eat anything."

Some people were seen cleaning up after others.

With Democrats and Republicans remaining at an impasse over the partial shutdown, parkgoers said they hope things are resolved soon.

"It's politics, both sides," Becker said. "Now it's just a tug of war over who's going to win."

