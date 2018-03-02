Governor declares Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day

People look on at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 18, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

PARKLAND, Fla. - Florida's governor has proclaimed Feb. 14 as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day in Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott issued the proclamation Friday afternoon, in addition to the following statement:

“In the days since the senseless loss of life at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I’ve met with members of the Parkland community, students and their families and announced a major plan of action to keep our students safe. As we work to ensure this never happens again, we must always remember and honor the students and educators lost and join together to support those impacted. Every year, Floridians will pause on February 14th to honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day, and I invite everyone to join me for a moment of silence tomorrow at 3 PM, 17 days following the shooting to honor the 17 lives lost that day.”

Scott invited all Floridians to join him for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Saturday, which is 17 days after 17 people died during the shooting in Parkland.

The Florida Senate is scheduled to hold a rare Saturday session to consider a bill addressing school safety and gun sales. The bill was scheduled to be heard Friday, but it was postponed so the Senate could keep working behind the scenes to reach an agreement with the House on bill language. Saturday's session will allow questions on the bill, but a final Senate vote wouldn't be held until Monday.

