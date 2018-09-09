Gov. Scott urges Floridians to be prepared in case Florence comes near

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement Sunday warning all Floridians to stay cautious in the event that Hurricane Florence approaches the state.

There is currently no part of Florida under a hurricane or tropical storm warning, but Scott said that after a briefing from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, he believes everyone should be prepared for the worst.

"With Florence strengthening into a hurricane this morning and continuing to move east, Florida families need to remain alert and remember that storms like this can change course and strengthen at any moment," Scott said.

Florence strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning and is predicted to become a major hurricane by Monday. Most forecast tracks show the storm approaching the southeastern U.S. coastline later in the week.

Scott said FDEM is preparing for any possible impacts from the storm. He encouraged every Florida resident to visit the FDEM website to make an emergency preparedness plan and sign up for emergency alerts.

