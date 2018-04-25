Governor to honor first responders, teachers after Ocala school shooting

OCALA, Fla. - Days after a shooting at a school in Ocala, Gov. Rick Scott will be in Marion County honoring staff and law enforcement officers for their response to the incident last week.

Scott will honor faculty and staff from Forest High School and deputies around 2 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center during one of three events taking place Wednesday.

Students at the school also plan to honor the first responders during their own rally on campus, which is set to take place shortly after noon.

[PREVIOUS: Forest High School shooting suspect ID'd as former student, sheriff says | Report: Marion school shooter put on vest, gloves in bathroom before opening fire]

Later Wednesday, some students plan to protest gun violence during a rally called “Never Again Ocala.” The event will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Ocala Downtown Square.

News 6 on Tuesday spoke to the heroic teacher credited with stopping the accused gunman, identified later as 19-year-old Sky Bouche, from injuring any others after he opened fire and shot a student in the ankle, deputies said.

Kelly McManus-Panasuk said she confronted Bouche during the incident Friday.

[RELATED: Forest High School teacher credited with calming down accused shooter]

“I just said, 'Stop. Stop right there. Don't move,' and proceeded to ask him questions and talk to him and brought him into my room because I needed to call the office and say I had him,” McManus-Panasuk said.

Bouche was arrested shortly after their encounter and was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Since the shooting, officials have ordered 34 new officers to be placed in the county's schools for the remainder of the school year.

[RELATED: Officers to be present at every Marion County school following shooting]

The Marion County School Board on Monday approved $224,000 to pay for the officers to protect elementary and charter schools for the four weeks remaining in the school year, reports said.

Authorities said Bouche opened fire at the Ocala high school on the date marking 19 years since the Columbine shooting, a day when national classroom walkouts were planned in an effort to protest gun violence.

Bouche faces terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges.

The shooting occurred about two months after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Gov. Scott’s remarks Wednesday will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com. Continue checking this story for updates.

