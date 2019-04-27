Graffiti suspect gets caught after posting work on Instagram, Altamonte Springs police say

A graffiti suspect was caught after posting work on Instagram, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police said 41-year-old Felix Perez has been charged with criminal mischief.

Investigators said in early February a man told officers a U-Haul he was renting was damaged by a graffiti tag.

Authorities said the estimated value of the damage was $500.

A gas station employee said his work building also was damaged by a similar tag, according to the police report.

During the investigation, an officer found Instagram posts with graffiti tags in Altamonte Springs.

Police said posts from Perez on Instagram, Facebook and Sound Cloud led officers to establish probable cause.

Investigators showed up to the suspect's place of work to ask him about the graffiti tags.

Officers said Perez admitted was responsible for the graffiti in six different cases.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.