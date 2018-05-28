Great white shark Savannah pings off Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - According to Ocearch, the shark research and advocacy group, Savannah, the tagged great white shark, pinged off the coast of Cocoa Beach on Saturday evening, likely heading north after being "spotted" in the Keys recently.

Like her friend, Hilton, and other great white sharks, their "post" on Twitter read, she is heading north toward cooler waters, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Ocearch is a nonprofit organization and a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking and biological studies of large apex predators such as great white sharks and other keystone marine species.

It's not the first time Savannah has pinged here -- much less on a holiday. The 8-foot great white shark pinged off Cape Canaveral on Jan. 1.

Ocearch tweeted about that visit on New Year's Day: "8ft 460lbs female white shark @SharkSavannah pings southbound off the Canaveral National Seashore!"

And fellow great white shark Miss Costa pinged off the coast of Melbourne and Titusville on Feb. 11, a few days before Valentine's Day.

Last week, Savannah's shark friend, Hilton, pinged off Vero Beach. According to Ocearch, the pair had similar tracks, visits in South Florida and the Keys.

Two weeks ago, Savannah pinged in the Keys and it was looking that she might be headed our way.

For more information about these great white sharks, visit ocearch.org.

