Gray seal found in Florida rescued from beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A stranded gray seal was rescued from the beach on Florida's east coast after it traveled down from a Virginia rehabilitation center.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine mammal biologists responded to a report of a stranded seal and rescued it alongside Georgia Aquarium staff Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

After transporting it to SeaWorld Orlando, the team realized the seal was recently released from a center in Virginia upon assessment and had found its way to Florida.

Because the seal did not seem to be experiencing any distress, rescuers transported it to the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Gray seals are generally located in the North Atlantic Ocean in coastal areas like New York, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries website. Like other marine animals, gray seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

