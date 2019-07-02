Groin comment led to shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A fight that led to a shooting on Monday started when the victim made a comment about his groin, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Jeremiah Smith was at an apartment on Grandview Avenue with Alphonso Moore and two women around 3 p.m. when he made a comment about his groin. Moore, who has a history of arguing with Smith, told Smith to "watch his mouth," according to the report.

Smith punched Moore in the face, then got on top of him and was continuing the attack when Moore shot him three times, authorities said. Smith fell to the ground. A woman he was with got him out of the apartment and into his vehicle, where she called 911 while driving, according to the affidavit.

Police said the woman pulled over at Napoli's Pizza to meet with first responders, who rushed Smith to an area hospital to undergo surgery.

The woman initially claimed that she was driving when someone in another vehicle shot Smith but when police went to investigate at that intersection, there were no bullet casings or witnesses who could corroborate the story, the report said.

She eventually told officers that she and Smith had been at the apartment on Grandview Avenue. When police arrived there they said there was a pool of blood outside the front door. The inside of the apartment smelled of bleach, indicating that someone tried to clean up the crime scene, according to the affidavit.

Moore was arrested around 6 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

