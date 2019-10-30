Group faces murder, kidnapping charges in man's death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Four men and a teenage boy are facing murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a man in July, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Randy Mueller, 34, was found dead in his home on July 23 during a well-being check requested by someone who hadn't heard from him in several days.

Officers said when they arrived, they smelled a foul odor and found Mueller dead under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities have not said how he died, but indictments filed Monday for the suspects note that he was shot and kidnapped.

Brandon Craft, 29, Julian Fadley, 19, Aziz Felder, 19, Jaheim Hicks, 18, and Dionysius Nicols, 17, have been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

