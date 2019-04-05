Group wearing masks vandalizes buildings at Seminole High School

Graffiti is left on several buildings at Seminole High School.

SANFORD, Fla. - Several buildings at Seminole High School were vandalized overnight Thursday, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers said a school resource officer working on campus at 2701 Ridgewood Ave. was first made aware of several graffiti paintings that had been found on multiple buildings around 6:30 a.m.

As the officer walked around campus, he said he found several graffiti paintings of profanity and other inappropriate language on multiple buildings, including the media center, Renegade Hall, Townhawk Hall, the practice gym, the football stadium and the new gym, according to a police report.

The officer said paint was also found on the Seminole High School sign on Live Oak Boulevard.

Officers reviewed footage from surveillance cameras on campus and saw five people dressed in dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves approaching campus from the west parking lot around 11:15 p.m., according to the report. The group was caught on camera walking past the new gym and football stadium before climbing over the fence around the school's perimeter, the report said.

They're then seen walking in front of the practice gym, where they spray-painted several different spots, police said.

Officers said the assistant principal believes the group was on campus for about 40 minutes before they left, leaving behind a can of paint that police later found.

School officials said Friday morning they were working to get the graffiti off the buildings, but weather was not cooperating.

"We are working diligently to get the graffiti removed, but the rain is hampering our ability to get fresh paint on the walls," officials posted on the school's Facebook page.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in connection with the graffiti, but school officials said they are working to identify them through the video.

Police said it's unclear how much it will cost to remove the graffiti and repair the paint on affected buildings. School officials said they were blown away by the number of students who offered to help remove the paint on their own time.

"I am thrilled with the outpouring of offers from our students to come in on Saturday and volunteer to assist in the clean up," officials wrote in the post.

The school has been vandalized before.

Seminole High School had to cancel a homecoming pep rally in 2015 due to graffiti left on campus.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.