Groveland Great Clips owner offering free haircuts to furloughed employees

GROVELAND, Fla. - The Groveland Great Clips salon began offering free haircuts to federal workers and contractors the day the partial government shutdown started.

Owner Randy Forbes, who already offered free cuts to veterans and firefighters, said the salon will continue to do this until the shutdown ends. Many federal workers are approaching their second pay period without a single dollar on their paychecks. The shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018.

Anyone who is affected by the shutdown only needs to show a government ID and paycheck showing a zero balance.

Several people have already come in and were surprised by the generosity. An employee told News 6 because the shop is independently owned it is the only Great Clips offering the help to furloughed workers.

The Great Clips is located at 7965 State Road 50 Suite A400. Call ahead for an appointment at (352)429-0014.

The Lake County business is one of many that have stepped up to help furloughed employees. Click here for more financial relief available.

