Groveland woman dies in head-on crash along U.S. 27

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 42-year-old Groveland woman died Friday night after slamming her car into the back of a van on U.S. 27, then veering into oncoming traffic, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, had been heading northbound before the crash. After the victim struck a pickup truck in the southbound lanes head-on, her car overturned and caught fire, according to a news release from the FHP.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, which took place at 7:40 p.m. near Ruby Red Boulevard in Lake County. The victim didn’t have any passengers at the time.

Two people from Clermont were inside the van, and they suffered minor injuries. A Davenport man who drove the pickup truck is being treated at Celebration Hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

