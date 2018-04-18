Groveland Elementary School's STEM Night inspires students

Photos from STEM night at Groveland Elementary School in Lake County.

GROVELAND, Fla. - For many students at Groveland Elementary School, a career in science, technology, engineering or math might not be something they think of for their future.

Sherry Spivey, an instruction science coach at the school, said the annual S.T.E.M. Night at Groveland Elementary is meant to motivate and inspire the students, many of whom come from low-income families.

"When they've been taught something in class and they come in contact with that career, the light bulb goes off," Spivey said.

Spivey said many of the students that attend the school have never been in contact with anyone in a career like the ones they saw Tuesday night in their own cafeteria.

There were 20 guest presenters who ranged from a Jet Blue pilot to the crime scene investigators from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. There were engineers, biologists, a marine mechanic and News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Spivey said 300 people came to S.T.E.M. Night, which is a great turnout for the school. The hands-on experience gives more than just time with each professional.

"They can start answering questions, and it builds their self-esteem in class to be able to answer those questions," Spivey said.

She added that the experience is more than just a few hours of exploring and meeting people, it also builds confidence to make stronger students.

