Guests evacuated from Quality Inn after smoke pours from washing machine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - About 100 guests were evacuated from the Quality Inn & Suites on Tuesday night due to smoky conditions at the hotel, officials said.

Preliminary reports indicated there might have been a fire in one of the hotel rooms, but that turned out not to be the case.

Just after 8 p.m., a faulty washing machine belt caused some smoke and haze on the second floor of the five-story building, officials said.

No one was hurt. The evacuations were made as a precaution.

At last check, an Orange County Fire Rescue crew remained at the scene, at 626 Lee Road, near Interstate 4.

Stay with News 6 and clickorlando.com for the latest information.

News 6 photojournalist Jeff Segers

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.