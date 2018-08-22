Gun found in student's backpack at Ocala high school, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A student was arrested after he brought a gun to West Port High School in his backpack on Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said a student told school resource officer Robert Gravel that a 10th grade student had a gun. Gravel located that student, removed him from class and found an unloaded pistol and a loaded magazine in his backpack, according to a news release.

Authorities said that despite a rumor that a second student had a gun in a vehicle on campus, no additional firearms were found and no other arrests were made, although police initially said two people were in custody.

Officials said students were protected during the incident and the school resumed to normal operations around 2 p.m.

The 16-year-old student was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

