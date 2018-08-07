Gun show loophole ordinance successful, Orange County officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three months ago, Orange County voted to reinstate the so-called gun show loophole ordinance, with the expectation that it would be revisited after a 90-day period.

On Tuesday, the county attorney reported that the ordinance was without complaint.

The ordinance forces private gun dealers to conduct background checks and imposes a three-day waiting period for sales. Prior to the ordinance, only licensed dealers had those requirements.

The hope was to close a gun show loophole that allowed buyers to get firearms from private dealers without any oversight.

Some commissioners questioned the fairness of the ordinance for private dealers, and whether they could afford background checks and had the resources to complete them.

The Orange County attorney says company Shoot Straight has assisted private dealers with background checks and indicated that they would continue to do so.

She says there were no complaints from private dealers, licensed dealers or law enforcement following two gun shows in May and July.

The ordinance will continue as normal.

