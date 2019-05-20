Gun stolen from security guard during robbery at business full of customers, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man stole a gun from a security guard before he and two accomplices committed an armed robbery at a gambling business, holding about 20 customers at gunpoint, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said when they arrived at Epic 711 on Nova Road around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, the security guard said that he was held at gunpoint and one of the men demanded the gun from his waistband.

The three men then ordered all the bystanders onto the ground for about five minutes while they collected all the money from the register then a getaway driver who had been waiting outside drove them away in a silver SUV, according to the report.

No shots were fired during the incident and only two of the victims wished to prosecute.

Police said one man was tall with long hair that was pulled up and was wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants. Another man was short with a beard, wearing a striped polo shirt and glasses. The third man had short hair and was wearing a black jacket and ripped jeans.

No arrests have been made in the case.

